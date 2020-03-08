Falling Awake – Blending Dance, Mime and Magic – Chilliwack Cultural Centre Kids Series Sunday March 22 (Matinee)

Chilliwack — Through high-end circus skills – juggling tricks, table-top can-cans and hoop dances – RAGMOP theatre will take your kids on a humorous adventure through a bizarre dreamland in Falling Awake. Blending dance, mime, mask work and even some sleight-of-hand to keep you enthralled in the dream-state world of the play, this surrealist duo will take lucky Chilliwack kids on a wild and wacky journey on March 22. Full of illusions, tender serenades, and scenarios so absurd you’ll wonder if you were dreaming, Falling Awake is a beautiful expression of physical comedy that will have your kids utterly enraptured as they tell the story of a woman finding the love of her life in her dreams.

The performers and creators of RAGMOP theatre, Nayana Fielkov and Matthew “Poki” McCorkle, deliver a completely unique show in this absurdist performance. These two actors explore the conundrum between love and parasomnia through physical comedy.

McCortkle is a mime, object manipulator and triple jointed contortionist who specialized in physical illusions. His ability to use the objects around him is like watching a magician at work. His counterpart, Fielkov, is a performing and visual artist trained in classical theatre, mask, clowning and contact dance improvisation. Her expressive facial contortions and understanding of the human body make her a charismatic performer that will drag you into this mesmerizing journey.

Having toured the nation, Falling Awake has performed to sold out houses, standing ovations and numerous awards along the Fringe Festival circut. It has won Best of the Fest Staff Pick, Best of Fringe Short-list, Best Ensemble, Critics Picks, Best English Production Nominee, Best English Comedy Nominee, The Montreal Clown Festival Award Nominee and Joanna Maratta Award.

RAGMOP Theatre will bridge the gap between waking and sleeping, and have you mesmerized from start to finish.

Falling Awake is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on March 22, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $12, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).