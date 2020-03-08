Canada Rock Fest – August 6-8 – Bachman Cummings, REO Speedwagon, The B-52s, Our Lady Peace and more

Vancouver/Grand Forks, BC – Canada Rock Fest, produced by Chuck Varabioff, is set to debut in Grand Forks, British Columbia on August 6-8 with a preliminary lineup that includes more than a dozen popular Canadian and U.S. artists and bands. Canada Rock Fest replaces the previously announced Titans of Rock to further brand the festival as a Canadian event.



The preliminary lineup for Canada Rock Fest 2020 includes The B-52s, REO Speedwagon, Three Dog Night, Extreme, and Starship featuring Mickey Thomas from the United States, and Canadian Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings touring together again for the first time since 2009 – a highly anticipated event for fans of The Guess Who and B.T.O. Other confirmed Canadian artists include Our Lady Peace, Toque, 54-40 and Snake Oil featuring former members of Harlequin, Streetheart and Prism. Additionally, an all-star lineup, including Todd Rundgren, Greg Hawkes (The Cars), Elliot Easton (The Cars), Dweezil Zappa, Denny Laine (Moody Blues/Wings), Jason Scheff (Chicago) and Joey Molland (Badfinger) will take the stage to perform their own greatest hits along with songs from The Beatles’ notable 1969 “Abbey Road” album.



Canada Rock Fest is an immersive, three-day rock music festival like no other featuring legendary artists. Tickets are $125 (Canadian) per day or $300 (Canadian) for the weekend, and there are several VIP packages available.



RV parking, camping and other accommodations are available to festival goers, and a broad range of vendors will provide food, drinks and retail products. Sponsorship and vendor opportunities are available.



A percentage of proceeds from the event will benefit local charities and Habitat for Humanity Kamloops will auction off a show-quality, collectible car to raise funds to build affordable housing for lower-income families in the Thompson and Cariboo Chilcotin regions of British Columbia.



Tickets previously purchased for Titans of Rock, will be honored at Canada Rock Fest or are eligible for refund.



For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.canadarockfest.com.