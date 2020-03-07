TWU Sports Friday – Track, Men’s Rugby Tourneys

TWU SPARTANS FINISH 4th AT WESTERN CANADIAN SEVENS CHAMPIONSHIP

VANCOUVER – Trinity Western’s men’s rugby sevens team earned a fourth-place finish at the Western Canadian Sevens Championships Friday at UBC.

The Spartans opened the tournament with a convincing 35-10 win against Alberta, before falling to UBC 43-5 in their second match of the day. TWU concluded round robin play with a 29-5 win over Regina to secure a spot in the bronze medal match, where a last-minute try from Calgary capped the Spartans fourth-place finish.

Nate Schroeder (West Kelowna, B.C.) led the Spartans on the day with three tries, while Benedict Makwarimba (Harare, Zimbabwe) and Sam Wegert (Langley, B.C.) each scored two. Keegan Marengo (Edenvale, South Africa) went a perfect 5-for-5 on conversions despite a shortened tournament.

Victoria won five games to win the sevens championship, while UBC (2nd) and Calgary (3rd) rounded out the top-3 finishers.

It was the second tournament of the season for Trinity Western’s rugby sevens squad, having also played at the West Coast 7s Tournament in San Francisco Oct. 19-20, 2019.



TWU (35) Alberta (10)

After conceding a try within the first two minutes of the game, the Spartans took over in their tournament opening game against the Golden Bears. TWU picked up tries just 1:30 apart and scored 35 consecutive points to open the tournament with a win.



UBC (43) TWU (5)

The Spartans were largely outmatched by a UBC side looking to win in front of its home fans, as they were outscored 43-5 to drop their first game of the tournament. Scott Bowers picked up the Spartans only try of the match.

TWU (29) Regina (5)

TWU picked up three first half tries to take a commanding lead over Regina in their third game of the day. Led by a pair of tries from Nate Schroeder, one in the first half and another in the second, the Spartans ousted the Cougars to grab their second win of the day.

Calgary (12) TWU (5)

The Spartans got off to a great start in their final game of the tournament, as Sam Wegert scored TWU’s match-opening try to give TWU a 5-0 lead. Calgary then added a try later in the first half to tie things up. The Spartans were then stunned late, as a try in the final minute and following conversion sealed the Dinos 12-5 win in the third-place match.



QUOTABLE

Andy Evans – TWU Head Coach

“We started off with some unfortunate injury problems right out of the gate today, as key players in Keegan and Ethan were both out after our first game. Considering we’ve been primarily focusing on our 15s game, with just one 7s practice on the year, I thought the boys were really brave. A lot of guys stepped up in the midst of our injuries so to finish in fourth-place at our first sevens tournament is something to be proud of. The future is bright and I’m excited to see what’s in store.”



UP NEXT

The Spartans men’s rugby program will wrap up the season with a road matchup against Central Washington University in three weeks at Ellensburg, Washington (Mar. 28).



TWU TOURNAMENT RESULTS



Game 2

Trinity Western Spartans (35) vs Alberta Golden Bears (10)

1st Half 2nd Half Full Time TWU 21 14 35 Alberta 5 5 10

Scoring summary:

Alberta Try – (convert missed) 5-0

TWU Try – #14 Benedict Makwarimba (#10 Keegan Marengo convert good) – TWU 7-5

TWU Try – #13 Ethan Bernardin (#10 Keegan Marengo convert good) – TWU 14-5

TWU Try – #8 Nate Schroeder (#10 Keegan Marengo convert good) – TWU 21-5

HALF

TWU Try – #15 Kyhree Poole (#10 Keegan Marengo convert good) – TWU 28-5

TWU Try – #12 Sam Wegert (#10 Keegan Marengo convert good) – TWU 35-5

Alberta Try – (convert missed) – TWU 35-10



Game 5

UBC Thunderbirds (43) vs Trinity Western Spartans (5)

1st Half 2nd Half Full Time TWU 5 0 5 UBC 17 26 43



Scoring summary:

UBC Try – (convert good) – UBC 7-0

UBC Try – (convert missed) – UBC 12-0

UBC Try – (convert missed) – UBC 17-0

TWU Try – #2 Scott Bowers (#22 Ben Adkins convert missed) – UBC 17-5

HALF

UBC Try – (convert good) – UBC 24-5

UBC Try – (convert good) – UBC 31-5

UBC Try – (convert good) – UBC 38-5

UBC Try – (convert missed) – UBC 43-5

Game 9

Trinity Western Spartans (29) vs Regina Cougars (5)

1st Half 2nd Half Full Time TWU 19 10 29 Regina 0 5 5



Scoring summary:

TWU Try – #11 Marcus Rauch (#12 Sam Wegert convert missed) – TWU 5-0

TWU Try – #8 Nate Schroeder (#12 Sam Wegert convert good) – TWU 12-0

TWU Try – #14 Benedict Makwarimba (#12 Sam Wegert convert good) – TWU 19-0

HALF

Regina Try – (convert missed) – 19-5

TWU Try – #8 Nate Schroeder (#8 Nate Schroeder convert missed) – TWU 24-5

TWU Try – #22 Ben Adkins (#22 Ben Adkins convert missed) – TWU 29-5

Third-Place Match

Calgary Dinos (12) vs Trinity Western Spartans (5)

1st Half 2nd Half Full Time TWU 5 0 5 Calgary 5 7 12



Scoring summary:

TWU Try – #12 Sam Wegert (#12 Sam Wegert convert missed) – TWU 5-0

Calgary Try – (convert missed) – 5-5

HALF

Calgary Try – (convert good) – Calgary 12-5

Konrad, Olatoke both finish 4th in 300m at nationals

EDMONTON – Trinity Western’s Grace Konrad (Edmonton) and Praise Olatoke (Glasgow, Scotland) both finished fourth in their respective 300m events at the U SPORTS Championships, with Konrad breaking her own TWU record and Olatoke putting together a personal best Friday at the Universiade Pavilion.

Konrad ran a time of 38.80 in the preliminaries to break previous record of 38.93, which she set two weeks ago while winning gold at the Canada West Championships. In the final, Konrad ran 38.83 to finish fourth.

Olatoke clocked a time of 34.02, improving on his previous best of 34.16, which he posted in a silver-medal winning performance at the conference championships.

Competing in his final U SPORTS Championships, fifth-year Chris Weiss (West Vancouver) finished seventh overall in the heptathlon, with 4,597 points. Weiss’s second day was highlighted by a 4.50m clearance in pole vault, which equaled his personal best.

Fifth-year Nick Colyn (Langley, B.C.) finished eighth overall in the 3000m in 8:26.03, while fourth-year Mowa Adeleye (Calgary) was ninth in the 60m hurdles in 8.64, missing the final by just 0.009.

Day 3 of the U SPORTS Championships in Edmonton starts Saturday at 12:30 p.m. (MT).

TWU SPARTANS MEDALS (1)

MEN (1)

Silver (1): Praise Olatoke (60m)

TWU RECORDS (2)

60m – Praise Olatoke – 6.75

300m – Grace Konrad – 38.80

U SPORTS CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS

TWU RESULTS

*Spartans Record

DAY 2

MEN

300m

Preliminaries

8th – Praise Olatoke – 34.86q

Final

4th – Praise Olatoke – 34.02

3000m

8th – Nick Colyn – 8:26.03

Heptathlon

7th – Chris Weiss – 4597 pts

12th – Ethan Foster – 3254 pts

60m Hurdles

10th – Ethan Foster – 9.39

11th – Chris Weiss – 9.54

Pole Vault

1st – Chris Weiss – 4.50m

— Ethan Foster – NH

1000m

6th – Chris Weiss – 3:00.35

WOMEN

300m

Preliminaries

1st – Grace Konrad – 38.80Q*

Final

4th – Grace Konrad – 38.83

60m Hurdles

Preliminaries

9th – Mowa Adeleye – 8.64

DAY 1

MEN

60m Preliminaries

2nd – Praise Olatoke – 6.81Q

60m Final

2nd – Praise Olatoke – 6.75*

4x200m

8th – 1:29.64q – Kenny Blackman Jr., Chris Weiss, Romain Tourvieille De Labrouhe, Praise Olatoke

Heptathlon

Day 1

7th – Ethan Foster – 2592 points

9th – Chris Weiss – 2545 points

60m

9th – Ethan Foster – 7.42

12th – Chris Weiss – 7.50

Long Jump

4th – Chris Weiss – 6.53m

6th – Ethan Foster – 6.40m

Shot Put

5th – Chris Weiss – 11.36m

8th – Ethan Foster – 10.94m

High Jump

4th – Ethan Foster – 1.81m

10th – Chris Weiss – 1.72m.