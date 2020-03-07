Abbotsford Council To Review Proposal For Ride Hailing Business Licences, Police Building Expansion

Abbotsford – The Monday March 9 meeting of Abbotsford Council will take a look at ride hailing in Abbotsford and in particular, business licences.

One of the challenges for the likes of Lyft and Uber are business licences. With so many jurisdictions, it seems to be a roadblock if such a license would have to be obtained from each and every City/District/Municipality.

From the Monday Agenda, Council will look at:

Establishment of Inter-municipal business licence scheme

Alternative to municipal business licence

Subject to the provisions of this Bylaw, each Participating Municipality will permit a TNS Business that has obtained an Inter-municipal TNS Business Licence to carry on the Business of providing Transportation Network Services within that Participating Municipalityfor the term authorized by the Inter-municipal TNS Business Licence without obtaining a Municipal Business Licence for the TNS Business in that Participating Municipality.

In a nutshell, one stop shopping.

There will also be a proposal to build an addition to the existing Police building.