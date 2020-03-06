Valley Powerlifter Sumeet Sharma Wins Gold At Canadian Nationals in Winnipeg

Fraser Valley – When Sumeet Sharma isn’t working his day job with BC Corrections (he earned his degree in criminology from Kwantlen Polytechnic University) or he’s talking to youth to get into athletics instead of gang, he’s lifting heavy metal.

The original FVN story is here.

In October 2019, Sharma was a gold medal winner for Team Canada at the North American Powerlifting Championships in Panama City.

This past weekend, he won Gold in his class at the Canadian Nationals in Winnipeg.

National Results are here.

He’s now planning to go to the Czech Republic in May to represent Canada at the World’s Powerlifting Championships.