TWU Sports Thursday – Olatoke Wins Silver in the 60m at the U SPORTS Championships – Breaks Spartans Record

Edmonton – Trinity Western second-year Praise Olatoke (Glasgow, Scotland) won a silver medal in the 60m at the U SPORTS Championships while breaking the Spartans record with a time of 6.75 Thursday at the Universiade Pavilion.
Olatoke second-place finish saw him trail gold-medal winner Andre Azonwanna (Guelph) by just 0.006.
The Spartan sprinter smashed his own TWU and personal record, bettering the 6.81 he set less than two weeks ago at the Canada West Championships.
Olatoke’s silver medal puts the Spartans men’s team back on the podium after missing out on the medals in 2019. Last year, Olatoke finished sixth at the U SPORTS Championships in the 60m with a time of 6.90.
Following his silver-medal winning performance, Olatoke also ran an instrumental anchor leg in the 4x200m preliminaries Thursday evening, helping TWU qualify for Saturday’s 4x200m final (2:25 p.m. MT).
The Canada West gold-medal winning 4x200m team was without injured Ben Tjernagel (New Westminster, B.C.), but thanks to a gutsy fill-in performance from Chris Weiss (West Vancouver), who ran the second leg after having already completed four events in the heptathlon, TWU clocked a time of 1:29.64 to earn a spot in the final.
In the heptathlon, Ethan Foster (Langley, B.C.) sits seventh overall with 2,592 points, while Weiss is ninth, with 2,545 points, through the first four events.
Day 2 of the U SPORTS Championships in Edmonton starts Friday at 12:30 p.m. (MT).
TWU SPARTANS MEDALS (1)
MEN (1)
Silver (1): Praise Olatoke (60m)
TWU RECORDS (1)
60m – Praise Olatoke – 6.75
TWU RESULTS
*Spartans Record
DAY 1
MEN
60m Preliminaries
2nd – Praise Olatoke – 6.81Q
60m Final
2nd – Praise Olatoke – 6.75*
4x200m
8th – 1:29.64q – Kenny Blackman Jr., Chris Weiss, Romain Tourvieille De Labrouhe, Praise Olatoke
Heptathlon
Day 1
7th – Ethan Foster – 2592 points
9th – Chris Weiss – 2545 points
60m
9th – Ethan Foster – 7.42
12th – Chris Weiss – 7.50
Long Jump
4th – Chris Weiss – 6.53m
6th – Ethan Foster – 6.40m
Shot Put
5th – Chris Weiss – 11.36m
8th – Ethan Foster – 10.94m
High Jump
4th – Ethan Foster – 1.81m
10th – Chris Weiss – 1.72m.
TEAM STANDINGS
MEN
1. Guelph, 10
2. Trinity Western, 8
3. Manitoba, 7
4. Saskatchewan, 6
5. Dalhousie, 4
6. Lakehead, 3
WOMEN
1. Guelph, 25
2. Laval, 16
3. Sherbrooke, 15
4. Regina, 10
5. Saskatchewan, 9
6. Western, 8
7. Manitoba, 6
8. Toronto, 5
8. Calgary, 5
10. York, 4
10. Waterloo, 4
10, Dalhousie, 4
13. uPEI, 3
13. McGill, 3
