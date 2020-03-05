Vancouver Radio Ratings Winter 2020 – CKNW Beats CBC

Vancouver – The Winter “book” or radio ratings for Winter 2020 is now available. Music and sports radio usually do well in the Winter. With the Coronavirus and First Nations Protests, it seems Vancouver and area listeners went to CKNW. Now retired NW morning host Jon McComb was retiring and many wanted to listen to the last few weeks of his show. He has been replaced by popular broadcaster Simi Sara. McComb will continue broadcasting on the web with a podcast.

Note that the two CBC French stations as well as all the multilingual stations (ie RED FM, CJVB), campus stations (ie CITR) and smaller community stations ( ie PULSE FM, Co-Op) are not listed as they do not subscribe to the ratings survey.

Fraser Valley radio ratings are only taken in the Fall.

The numbers are compiled by Numeris.