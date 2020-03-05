Updated ALC Exclusion Proposal (TeaCup Lands)- Learning More About The Vision for the District of Kent – Tuesday March 10 Public Meeting

Kent – After discussions with the Agricultural Land Commission (ALC), the District collaborated with local developers / property owners to create an updated exclusion proposal for the designated Residential-Reserve teacup lands. The proposal is balanced with Kent’s agricultural values and vision for sustainable growth.

Website info is here.

The application will only be submitted to the ALC for its decision if it is supported by Council.

A public meeting is scheduled for Tuesday March 10 at Friendhsip House (7272 Morrow Rd).

Growth Management Principle – Growth in the District of Kent will be managed in order to strengthen the community both socially and economically, preserve the natural environment, protect valuable agricultural land, and to maintain Kent’s rural charm.

The District of Kent has created an interactive story map for the updated ALC Exclusion Proposal. Use this tool to learn about the District’s vision for a complete community that balances agricultural values with needs for affordable housing.