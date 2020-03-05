Raincoast Conservation Foundation Releases Fraser River Salmon Study – Six Recommendations

Fraser Valley ( Dave Scott, Ross Dixon, Misty MacDuffee, with support from Riley Finn and Kristen Walters ) – The Raincoast Conservation Foundation has released a study including recommendations for salmon preservation as well as what government and local first nations can do in participating in greater conservation policies.

Following years of decline in the number of Chinook and sockeye salmon returning to the Fraser, the last two years have seen the lowest on record, with significant fisheries closures. Low abundance of coho and chum also constrain recreational and commercial fisheries. Even First Nation fisheries for food, social, and ceremonial purposes have been greatly reduced.

Yet, the Fraser watershed still hosts a remarkable diversity of populations within these species. Many Fraser salmon populations rely on habitat in the lower river to spawn and rear. All populations rely on the lower Fraser to migrate. Despite the Lower Fraser watershed representing less than 5% of the Fraser basin’s size, the lower river supports more than half of the Fraser River’s Chinook and chum, 65% of its coho, 80% of its pink, and significant stocks of sockeye salmon.

This report outlines the history of the Lower Fraser River, the state of salmon and their habitat, current and emerging threats to this habitat, the value of salmon, and the shifting political landscape in which these habitats must be protected and restored. We report on a community-based exercise to imagine a ‘vision’ for salmon habitat in the Lower Fraser. From community input and our findings, we recommend the following actions it to move toward a shared vision for salmon habitat in the Lower Fraser River:

Collaborative efforts on habitat conservation and restoration Implementation of fish-first policies A legislated Fraser watershed plan Sustainable funding Rebuilding of monitoring and research capacity Investment in wild salmon education and youth engagement

FVN has reached out to the Fraser Valley Salmon Society for comment.