Golden Ears Now 100% Reservable During Peak Season

Golden Ears – Camping season is not far off and Golden Ears Provincial Park will be 100% reservable during peak season, from May to September.

The popularity of camping in BC Parks has grown significantly over the years. This has created a demand for more reservation opportunities, so everyone has fair and equal access to campsites regardless of where they live.

For more information about Golden Ears Park, visit: http://www.env.gov.bc.ca/bcparks/explore/parkpgs/golden_ears/

Reservations can be made online: https://discovercamping.ca/bccweb/

Given its location in the Fraser Valley and proximity to Vancouver, Golden Ears is one of the busiest parks in the province, with approximately 132,000 campers in 2019 – a 20% increase since 2012. The park has 423 vehicle accessible sites, 20 walk-in sites, two group sites and 40 marine sites at Alouette Lake.

Last year, 594 new campsites were added to 13 provincial parks and 12 recreation sites. Sixty-five of those sites were added to Golden Ears Park. In addition, the park now has a satellite connection that allows the public to see real-time inventory and vacancies, and make same-day reservations.