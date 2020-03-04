How Do You Do A Hi-tech Startup? Try Hackathon 2020 March 20 & 21

Posted By: Don Lehn March 4, 2020

Chilliwack – Have you ever wondered what it is like to be part of a hi-tech startup?

How do you test ideas, prototype the technology, get buy-in, and start a company?

What resources and support systems are available for hi-tech startup companies operating in the Fraser Valley? The Startup Hackathon is the place to not just learn, but experience all of this in one highly compressed 24 hours on March 20th & 21st, 2020, from 5pm to 5pm

Final presentations are from 3pm to 5pm on Saturday, and are open to the public with free admission. Come cheer on these teams, and teams invite your friends and family.

This is a joint venture including XLRator, UFV and CEPCO.

More web info is here.

