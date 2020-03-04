Chilliwack Citizens 4 Change Fundraiser – Luke Wallace In Concert (VIDEO) “What On Earth” Saturday March 14

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Citizens 4 Change is sponsoring a fundraiser concert for ALL AGES.

A new wave of politically charged folk music supporting a movement of people rising to meet the challenges of our time.



LUKE WALLACE – IN CONCERT at The Wellington (Side Door)

This is an evening of music and inspiration at this intimate venue. Luke Wallace is a talented folk artist that writes politically charged music for a movement of people rising up to meet the social and environmental challenges of our times. Luke’s musings continue to inspire those fighting for a better world.



Doors Open at 6pm.

Facebook info is here