Chilliwack Bottle Depot/Return Collection Facility Receives ‘Top Collector’ Award

Fraser Valley/Victoria – BC Used Oil Management Association (“BCUOMA”), a not-for-profit group dedicated to the collection and recycling of lubricating oil, oil filters, oil containers, antifreeze and antifreeze containers in British Columbia, today announced that they have launched a new recognition program for registered Return Collection Facilities (RCFs) as a way of honouring, on an annual basis, the ‘Top Collectors’ of used oil and/or antifreeze materials. 30 RCFs across the province received ‘Top Collector’ awards for 2019.

“We are extremely proud of these 30 BC used oil recycling facilities that received the ‘Top Collector’ award. They all took the necessary steps to ensure that their used oil recycling infrastructures are easy to use, convenient and environmentally friendly. Many of the organizations applied for and received RCF infrastructure grants, which provided them with modified sea containers to facilitate the responsible collection and management of used oil, antifreeze, filters and containers” said David Lawes, Executive Director, BC Used Oil Management Association. “We launched the ‘Top Collectors’ recognition program to thank the dedicated RCF operators for participating in our program, and to create enthusiasm amongst the RCF staff for doing what can sometimes be a messy job.”

BCUOMA’s criteria for being an RCF ‘Top Collector’ include:

total amount of used oil, oil filters, oil containers, antifreeze and antifreeze containers collected at the location

total number of years participating in BCUOMA’s RCF Program

demonstration of continued support of BCUOMA and other recycling stewardship related programs.

The 30 BC RCFs who received ‘Top Collector’ recognition from BCUOMA for 2019 are:

Final Rank Regional District City RCF Name 1 Greater Vancouver Maple Ridge Ridge Meadows Recycling Society 2 Capital Victoria Hartland Landfill 3 Cariboo Williams Lake Jepson Petroleum Ltd. (Williams Lake) 4 Skeena-Queen Charlotte Prince Rupert Petro Canada (Prince Rupert – Marina) 5 Cowichan Valley Duncan Bings Creek Recycling Centre 6 Cariboo Quesnel Jepson Petroleum Ltd. (Quesnel) 7 Thompson-Nicola Kamloops Desert Cardlock Fuel Services Ltd (Kamloops) 8 Fraser Valley Mission Mission Recycling Depot 9 Greater Vancouver Coquitlam Mr. Lube #159 (Coquitlam) 10 Cariboo 100 Mile House Castle Fuels (2008) Inc. (100 Mile House) 11 Greater Vancouver Surrey Hallmark Ford Sales Ltd 12 Thompson-Nicola Kamloops Castle Fuels (2008) Inc. (Kamloops) 13 Central Okanagan Kelowna Great Canadian Oil Change (Kelowna) 14 North Okanagan Vernon Interior Freight & Bottle Depot Ltd. 15 Kitimat-Stikine Terrace Petro Canada (Terrace) 16 Central Kootenay Castlegar Ernie’s Used Auto Parts 17 Thompson-Nicola Lower Nicola Lower Nicola Eco-Depot (TNRD) 18 Capital Langford GFL Environmental 19 Nanaimo Parksville Parksville Bottle and Recycling Depot 20 Fraser-Fort George Prince George Foothills Boulevard Regional Landfill 21 Greater Vancouver Surrey Semiahmoo Bottle Depot 22 Greater Vancouver Langley Great Canadian Oil Change (Langley) 23 Fraser Valley Chilliwack Chilliwack Bottle Depot 24 Okanagan-Similkameen Summerland District of Summerland Landfill 25 Comox Valley Cumberland Comox Valley Waste Management Centre (Cumberland) 26 Central Okanagan Kelowna Desert Cardlock Fuel Services Ltd (Kelowna) 27 Greater Vancouver Langley Mobil 1 Lube Express – Langley 64 Ave 28 Sunshine Coast Sechelt Columbia Fuels (Sechelt) 29 Peace River Fort St. John Fort St John Co-op Association – 100 Ave 30 Cowichan Valley Ladysmith Peerless Road Recycling Centre

BCUOMA continues to look for opportunities to upgrade and improve recycling facility locations across the province in order to provide British Columbians with greater accessibility to convenient and free used oil recycling centres. BCUOMA has also created more signage at BC used oil recycling centres that explains how easy it is to recycle materials properly. Municipalities, private businesses, nonprofit organizations, and other sectors interested in BCUOMA’s RCF new infrastructure grants can find out more information at https://bcusedoil.com/infrastructure-grants/.