Chilliwack Bottle Depot/Return Collection Facility Receives ‘Top Collector’ Award

Fraser Valley/Victoria – BC Used Oil Management Association (“BCUOMA”), a not-for-profit group dedicated to the collection and recycling of lubricating oil, oil filters, oil containers, antifreeze and antifreeze containers in British Columbia, today announced that they have launched a new recognition program for registered Return Collection Facilities (RCFs) as a way of honouring, on an annual basis, the ‘Top Collectors’ of used oil and/or antifreeze materials. 30 RCFs across the province received ‘Top Collector’ awards for 2019.
“We are extremely proud of these 30 BC used oil recycling facilities that received the ‘Top Collector’ award. They all took the necessary steps to ensure that their used oil recycling infrastructures are easy to use, convenient and environmentally friendly. Many of the organizations applied for and received RCF infrastructure grants, which provided them with modified sea containers to facilitate the responsible collection and management of used oil, antifreeze, filters and containers” said David Lawes, Executive Director, BC Used Oil Management Association. “We launched the ‘Top Collectors’ recognition program to thank the dedicated RCF operators for participating in our program, and to create enthusiasm amongst the RCF staff for doing what can sometimes be a messy job.”
BCUOMA’s criteria for being an RCF ‘Top Collector’ include:
- total amount of used oil, oil filters, oil containers, antifreeze and antifreeze containers collected at the location
- total number of years participating in BCUOMA’s RCF Program
- demonstration of continued support of BCUOMA and other recycling stewardship related programs.
The 30 BC RCFs who received ‘Top Collector’ recognition from BCUOMA for 2019 are:
|Final Rank
|Regional District
|City
|RCF Name
|1
|Greater Vancouver
|Maple Ridge
|Ridge Meadows Recycling Society
|2
|Capital
|Victoria
|Hartland Landfill
|3
|Cariboo
|Williams Lake
|Jepson Petroleum Ltd. (Williams Lake)
|4
|Skeena-Queen Charlotte
|Prince Rupert
|Petro Canada (Prince Rupert – Marina)
|5
|Cowichan Valley
|Duncan
|Bings Creek Recycling Centre
|6
|Cariboo
|Quesnel
|Jepson Petroleum Ltd. (Quesnel)
|7
|Thompson-Nicola
|Kamloops
|Desert Cardlock Fuel Services Ltd (Kamloops)
|8
|Fraser Valley
|Mission
|Mission Recycling Depot
|9
|Greater Vancouver
|Coquitlam
|Mr. Lube #159 (Coquitlam)
|10
|Cariboo
|100 Mile House
|Castle Fuels (2008) Inc. (100 Mile House)
|11
|Greater Vancouver
|Surrey
|Hallmark Ford Sales Ltd
|12
|Thompson-Nicola
|Kamloops
|Castle Fuels (2008) Inc. (Kamloops)
|13
|Central Okanagan
|Kelowna
|Great Canadian Oil Change (Kelowna)
|14
|North Okanagan
|Vernon
|Interior Freight & Bottle Depot Ltd.
|15
|Kitimat-Stikine
|Terrace
|Petro Canada (Terrace)
|16
|Central Kootenay
|Castlegar
|Ernie’s Used Auto Parts
|17
|Thompson-Nicola
|Lower Nicola
|Lower Nicola Eco-Depot (TNRD)
|18
|Capital
|Langford
|GFL Environmental
|19
|Nanaimo
|Parksville
|Parksville Bottle and Recycling Depot
|20
|Fraser-Fort George
|Prince George
|Foothills Boulevard Regional Landfill
|21
|Greater Vancouver
|Surrey
|Semiahmoo Bottle Depot
|22
|Greater Vancouver
|Langley
|Great Canadian Oil Change (Langley)
|23
|Fraser Valley
|Chilliwack
|Chilliwack Bottle Depot
|24
|Okanagan-Similkameen
|Summerland
|District of Summerland Landfill
|25
|Comox Valley
|Cumberland
|Comox Valley Waste Management Centre (Cumberland)
|26
|Central Okanagan
|Kelowna
|Desert Cardlock Fuel Services Ltd (Kelowna)
|27
|Greater Vancouver
|Langley
|Mobil 1 Lube Express – Langley 64 Ave
|28
|Sunshine Coast
|Sechelt
|Columbia Fuels (Sechelt)
|29
|Peace River
|Fort St. John
|Fort St John Co-op Association – 100 Ave
|30
|Cowichan Valley
|Ladysmith
|Peerless Road Recycling Centre
BCUOMA continues to look for opportunities to upgrade and improve recycling facility locations across the province in order to provide British Columbians with greater accessibility to convenient and free used oil recycling centres. BCUOMA has also created more signage at BC used oil recycling centres that explains how easy it is to recycle materials properly. Municipalities, private businesses, nonprofit organizations, and other sectors interested in BCUOMA’s RCF new infrastructure grants can find out more information at https://bcusedoil.com/infrastructure-grants/.
