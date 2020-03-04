Abby PD Seeking Hit-and-Run Driver – Hit Pedestrian at Cannon and McDougall Avenues

Abbotsford – On Tuesday night (@ 6:19 pm) Abbotsford Emergency Services responded to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Cannon Ave and McDougall Ave. A dark pick-up truck struck a 64-year-old Abbotsford resident who was walking in the crosswalk. The truck was last seen southbound on McCallum Road.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital by BC Ambulance Service, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Abbotsford Police Department are asking for the driver of the vehicle to do the right thing and come forward to speak with investigators.

Police are seeking witnesses, CCTV footage and dashcam footage to help identify the driver and vehicle involved in this hit-and-run. The suspect vehicle description is limited; described as a dark colored pick-up truck with a canopy, with the letters “AZ” in the license plate- which may have been an out-of-province license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225, text the department at 22973 (abbypd) or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.