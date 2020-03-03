NEW SHOW on chillTV – BIG TALK with BIG T! Pilot Episode, “Libertarian, Richard Procee”

Fraser Valley – There’s is a new talk show on chillTV. BIG TALK with BIG T! Pilot Episode, “Libertarian, Richard Procee”

Ordinary Set? Check.

Functionally illiterate Host? Of course.

Blasé Guests? What’s your definition of blasé?

Inane Banter? Certainly.

The Show of the Year? No.

Good clean fun? Maybe.

You’ll never get this 18 minutes of your life back. Tyler Garrah escorts us on a meandering journey of mostly inane banter with a plethora of guests from every nook and cranny of Chilliwack.

Some will find the material funny, and others will be offended.

chillTV can offer no advice to you…

Watch the PILOT episode, if you dare, of chillTV’s HOTTEST (OK we are probably overselling this) new TALK SHOW!: BIG TALK, with BIG T! with your host Tyler Garrah and his first guest Richard Procee of Hofstede’s Country Barn and Produce Gone Wild!

