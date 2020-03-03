New Case of COVID-19 In Fraser Health Region – Not Connected to Previous Two

Fraser Valley – Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in British Columbia:

“We are announcing one new case of COVID-19 in B.C., for a total of nine cases in British Columbia. The individual affected is a resident of the Fraser Health region, unrelated to any previously announced case. The patient is in isolation at home with support and monitoring from public health teams.

“The patient has been confirmed positive based on BC Centre for Disease Control testing. The individual is male, in his 50s and recently returned to Canada from Iran.

“Fraser Health is actively investigating; close contacts have been identified and contacted by public health officials. Those who may be at risk are in self-isolation for 14 days and being actively monitored for symptoms.

There are reports that the previous two cases in Fraser Health, knew each other, were both from Maple Ridge and both came from Iran. Fraser Health has NOT officially said where their hometowns are.