10-Classroom Addition For Vedder Elementary

Chilliwack – Students at Vedder Elementary will soon see their school grow along with them, thanks to a 10-classroom addition that will get students out of portables and into classrooms.

“Chilliwack is one of the fastest growing communities in British Columbia, which means there is a huge demand for classroom seats,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Education. “That’s why this investment – along with recent announcements of two new schools – is so important. We want students to thrive in dynamic, inclusive and safe learning spaces.”

#Chilliwack is growing, so we’re making sure students have enough space to learn. Proud to announce a 10-classroom addition at Vedder Elementary. https://t.co/ThMTZ3HoN5 @ChilliwackSD33 #bced — Rob Fleming (@Rob_Fleming) March 3, 2020

The Government of B.C. is investing $11.8 million for the 240-seat addition, allowing five in-use portables to be removed from the school. The construction, which will not require students to be displaced, includes a two-storey addition on the south side of the school and more parking.

“This is great news for families in Chilliwack,” said Dan Coulter, chair, Chilliwack Board of Education. “Thanks to this government’s commitment to investing in schools, our district will be able to get 240 kids out of portables.”

The new addition is expected to be completed in time for the 2022-23 school year.