REVIEW – Rosie and the Riveters In Harrison

Harrison (with files from Hunter Ramey) – The word is in and Rosie and the Riveters were a big hit at Harrison Memorial Hall.

Picture and review from free lance journalist and marketing professional Hunter Ramey:

“If you love riveting vocals, and humorous stage performances, you will be sure to enjoy Rosie and the Riveters. As a passionate band, they will bring you more than just a show-stopping performance, but also open your mind to issues in women’s rights and beyond.”

Courtesy Hunter Ramey

ORIGINAL STORY – On Saturday, February 29th, the Harrison Festival Society continue their 31st Season of the Performing Arts with a performance by Rosie and the Riveters in an evening of songs, social commentary, and vintage harmonies.

Rosie and the Riveters are Farideh Olsen, Allyson Reigh, and Alexis Normand. The band’s name refers to the iconic image of armaments worker Rosie the Riveter and as the name implies, this trio of women began as a group that referenced the vocal style and social change of the WWII period.

The trio has since evolved to develop an entertaining live show full of relevance to the contemporary situation.

Rosie & the Riveters never planned to get political.

Rosie & the Riveters invests 20% of their merchandise profits into women’s projects and businesses around the world through KIVA.org.