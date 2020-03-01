Chilliwack Fire – Suspicious Fire On Watson Road Damages Portable Classroom At Watson Elementary

Chilliwack – Early Sunday morning ( March 1, 1:30AM) Chilliwack Fire was dispatched to a reported structure fire located in the 45000 block of Watson Road – Watson Elementary School.

Firefighters responded from Halls 1, 3, 4,and 6, and on arrival, reported seeing light smoke from the roof of a portable classroom.

Firecrews laddered the portable classroom and extinguished two small fires. Crews then entered the building to check for fire extension into the interior of the structure. The fire did not extend to the interior of the structure, but did cause minor damage to the roof.

No one was hurt and this fire is under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department.

If anyone has any information about this fire, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca