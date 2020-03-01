Chiefs Brody Gagno Commits to Quinnipiac

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Chiefs announced the NCAA Division 1 commitment of veteran defender Brody Gagno to Quinnipiac University. Gagno, a 2002 born Langley native, is in the midst of his second season as a member of the Chilliwack Chiefs. The assistant captain has tallied 3 goals, 6 assists, for 9 points in 50 games this season. He also scored a pivotal goal in the Chiefs Game 1 victory over the Surrey Eagles Friday night. In 2018-19, as a 16-year-old rookie in the BCHL, Gagno registered 1 goal and 4 assists over 55 contests.

The Chiefs coaching staff were very happy to elaborate on Gagno’s character and commitment when asked about his college opportunity. “We are very proud of Brody. He epitomizes what it is to be a Chilliwack Chief. Brody sets a great example for our young group on and off the ice, and is the type of person we know will be successful in every walk of life. We are really looking forward to continuing to work with him as he develops his game in preparation for the NCAA.” Said Chiefs bench boss and GM Brian Maloney.

“Brody is a selfless player that comes to work every day and does whatever he can do to help the team have success. It has never been, and never will be about him as an individual. He is the type of player that grows the character of your team and we have seen that with him in his tenure here in Chilliwack thus far.” Said Chiefs Associate Coach and Assistant GM Brad Rihela.

Brody spoke to his excitement about becoming a Bobcat when asked about his commitment. “I’m extremely excited and honoured to commit to Quinnipiac University. I’d like to thank my coaches, and my family for their help throughout this process.” Said Gagno.