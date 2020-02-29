UFV Men’s Basketball Coach Parting Ways – No Reason Given

Abbotsford – It was a tersely worded media release on Friday, that UFV and their Basketball Coach Adam Friesen are parting ways with no reason given. Ironically, Friesen turned the club around.

The release:

The University of the Fraser Valley Department of Athletics and Campus Recreation announced today that men’s basketball coach, Adam Friesen, will not be returning for the 2020-2021 season.

In keeping with privacy legislation and human resources practice, UFV will not be publishing the details of this matter.

“The UFV Cascades thank Coach Friesen for his passion, dedication to his players, and leadership of men’s basketball for the past eight years,” said Steve Tuckwood, Director, Athletics and Campus Recreation. “Adam has been an important member of the Cascades team and we wish him all the best for a successful future.”