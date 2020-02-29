Finals Set For Junior Girls Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament In Langley – Including Abby Panthers

Langley – UPDATE FEBRUARY 29 – While the Okanagan Mission Huskies are playing in their first-ever provincial championship game, their opponent, the Abbotsford Panthers are set to claim their third medal in the past four years with only a gold medal left to complete their set.

The two teams (seeded first and second as well) are set to meet on Saturday at Langley Events Centre at 2:45 p.m. in the gold medal game at the BC Secondary School 3A Championships.

This is the inaugural year of the new tier and the Panthers (all past 3A history has transitioned to 4A). Abbotsford won a title at that level in 1986 and has added a silver (2017) and bronze (2018) over the last few years.

Kelowna’s Okanagan Mission, the second seed, was up against the No. 3 R.A. McMath Wildcats of Richmond in the first semi-final with the Huskies winning 80-67.

The Semiahmoo Totems and Terry Fox Ravens have advanced to the BC Secondary School 4A Girls Championship final on Saturday.

The 2020 Junior Girls Basketball Provincial Invitational title will be heading either to the Interior or Vancouver Island, but regardless who wins, it will be a first-time champion.

The top-ranked Dr. Knox Falcons are set to face the No. 3 St. Michaels University School Blue Jags on Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. as the 32-team, four-day competition concludes at Langley Events Centre.

The Falcons defeated the No. 5 Sir Winston Churchill Bulldogs 51-40 while the Blue Jags upset the No. 2 Kelowna Owls 44-35.

FEBRUARY 28 -It is down to the final four for the Junior Girls Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament and all three tiers at the BC Secondary School 2A, 3A and 4A Championships at Langley Events Centre.

Friday’s semi-final action featuring No. 2 Okanagan Mission against No. 3 R.A. McMath (3:15 p.m.) and No. 1 Abbotsford against No. 4 Argyle (5:00 p.m.

