Harrison’s Country Fav Todd Richard Drops “Stick on the Ice” (VIDEO)

Harrison/Fraser Valley – Becoming quickly known by “Frands” across Canada as the singer of “True Story Songs”, the two time BC Country Music’s Humanitarian of the Year – Todd “The Rocket” Richard is back at Canadian Radio in 2020.

This time with his head up and his heart in the game with this well-crafted tribute song for his Dad that will have hockey parents and players from coast-to-coast singing along!

#StickOntheIce is Available on all digital platforms worldwide. You can get the song from iTunes here.