13th Annual Fraser River Cleanup & Celebration – Gill Bar – Chilliwack – Saturday March 28

Chilliwack – The Annual Fraser River Cleanup returns to Gill Bar for the 13th year. Join in on Saturday, March 28th from 10 am to 1 pm for a clean up and celebration.

You’re asked to meet at the end of Gill Road where attendants will help you park and direct you to Cleanup Central. A hand out of gloves, buckets, pickers, and high visibility vests to ensure everyone’s safety. After a morning of combing the river banks, the annual BBQ hosted by Restaurant 62 and a prize draw.



All are welcome to join this annual tradition—more helping hands ensure that more garbage and debris can be removed from this ecologically sensitive area.



Volunteers are asked to wear warm layers, sturdy boots and bring a reusable beverage container to the event.



Ocean Ambassadors Canada and Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup will bring games and host information tables to teach us how we can bring positive change to our waters.