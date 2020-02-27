RECAP – Small Business BC Awards 2020 List of Winners

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn February 27, 2020

Vancouver – Last Friday, February 21, 2020, Small Business BC was proud to announce the eight winners of the 17th Annual Small Business BC Awards at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

Alongside a room full of entrepreneurs, business influencers and government officials, we raised a toast to British Columbia’s best and brightest entrepreneurial talent and the valuable contributions they make to our provincial economy.

Here are the winners of the 17th Annual Small Business BC Awards:

Nominations for the 2021 Small Business BC Awards will open on October 1, 2020.

