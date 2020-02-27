Vancouver – Last Friday, February 21, 2020, Small Business BC was proud to announce the eight winners of the 17th Annual Small Business BC Awards at the Vancouver Convention Centre.
Alongside a room full of entrepreneurs, business influencers and government officials, we raised a toast to British Columbia’s best and brightest entrepreneurial talent and the valuable contributions they make to our provincial economy.
Here are the winners of the 17th Annual Small Business BC Awards:
- PREMIER’S PEOPLE’S CHOICE – Presented by the Province of British Columbia
WINNER– Griottes Polyglottes
- BEST COMMUNITY IMPACT – Presented by Vancity
WINNER – Ginger Jars
- BEST COMPANY – Presented by Small Business BC
WINNER – Twirling Umbrellas
- BEST EMPLOYER – presented by ADP
WINNER – Emelle’s Catering
- BEST IMMIGRANT ENTREPRENEUR – Presented by BDC
WINNER – High Beam Dreams
- BEST INNOVATION – Presented by Western Economic Diversification Canada
WINNER – Kinzoo
- BEST MARKETER – Presented by Small Business BC
WINNER – Emelle’s Catering
- BEST YOUTH ENTREPRENEUR – Presented by Kwantlen Polytechnic University
WINNER – Elevate Ultimate
Nominations for the 2021 Small Business BC Awards will open on October 1, 2020.
Be the first to comment on "RECAP – Small Business BC Awards 2020 List of Winners"