Man Arrested After Abby Traffic Stop, Punches Officer and Heads For Capilano River Bridge

Abbotsford/West Vancouver – What started as a routine traffic stop on Highway 1 near Bradner Road in Abbotsford has ended in West Vancouver on the Capilano River Bridge with a wanted man in custody.

Just after 1PM Wednesday afternoon, an officer from the Fraser Valley Traffic Services conducted a traffic stop with vehicle bearing Ontario licence plates, for not having insurance, on Highway 1, near Bradner Road in Abbotsford. Identification checks on the driver determined he was wanted on 6 warrants from another province.

When the officer attempted to take the man into a custody, the driver allegedly assaulted the officer and an altercation ensued, resulting in the driver taking the officer’s police vehicle keys and fleeing the scene in a small black car.

Officers seamlessly communicated the vehicle’s position from policing agency to policing agency as it travelled through several Lower Mainland communities. Officers followed the vehicle from a distance while seeking opportunities with partnering police to stop the vehicle safely.

When traffic slowed to a near stop on the Capilano River Bridge in West Vancouver, a police officer from the Vancouver Police and an officer from the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service stopped the vehicle. With assistance from a West Vancouver police officer, the man was taken into custody.

Inspector Todd Balaban of E Division Traffic Services said in a media release: “Thankfully, our officer suffered only minor injuries, it also goes to show there really are no routine traffic stops, or calls.”