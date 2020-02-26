UPDATE – Curl BC Mixed Doubles Provincial Championship In Hope- February 26 to March 1

Hope – Curl BC Mixed Doubles Provincial Championship will be held at the Hope Curling Club February 25 – March 1.

The winning team advances to the represent British Columbia at the 2020 Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship in Portage La Prairie, MB (March 17-22, 2020)

The fast-paced version of the game features one male and one female curler and the game is played over eight ends (instead of the usual 10). Mixed Doubles curling debuted at the Pyeongchang Olympics and is due to be in Beijing in 2022.

The BC championship in Hope is a 16-team competition featuring two pools of eight teams.

In this format each team has only six stones and one of those stones from each team is prepositioned on the centre line before every end of play. One player delivers the first and last stones of the end while the other player throws the second, third and fourth stones. If they choose to, the two players may swap positions from one end to the next. Both team members are also allowed to sweep.

The winner of this event will go on to represent BC at the national mixed doubles competition.

BC curlers Tyler Tardi and Dezaray Hawes have already qualified for nationals through the Curling Canada NextGen Mixed Doubles event that took place at the Canada Cup in Leduc, Alberta, during the last week of November.

The Canada Inns Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship will take place in Portage La Prairie, Manitoba from Mar. 17-22, 2020.

To see the scores from the event visit: http://bot.curlbc.ca//web/CompRR?compid=3195

For information about the event in Hope visit https://www.curlbc.ca/hope-2020/.

Facebook info can be found here