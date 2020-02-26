Connecting To UFV Abbotsford – Salton Road Pedestrian/Cycling Bridge Is A Hit

Abbotsford – The Salton Road Pedestrian/Cycling Bridge is a hit and many thought is would be so. Abbotsford Councilor Dave Loewen took to social media to point out the numbers for this foot connector between Abbotsford and UFV. Between November 8, 2019 and January 27, 2020, some 12,400 users walks and cycled across the bridge. Most of which were pedestrians.

The project is funded from a $1M grant from the Province of British Columbia’s BikeBC Program as well as $3.3M in funding from the Federal Gas Tax Fund.

The 77 metre clear-span bridge was constructed and assembled on the Highway 1 median, minimizing impacts to Trans-Canada Highway 1 users.

The bridge was successfully lifted into place on October 21, 2018 (while everyone went to bed after the 2018 municipal elections).

JANUARY 23m 2019 ORIGINAL STORY – The new Salton Road Pedestrian/Cycling Bridge is officially open to the public.

This pedestrian/cycle bridge will help to improve mobility and safety for pedestrians and cyclists traveling to and from the U District and will also align with the City’s strategic goal to enhance multi-modal transportation systems to support walking, cycling and transit across Abbotsford.

The project is funded from a$1M grant from the Province of British Columbia’s BikeBC Program as well as $3.3M in funding from the Federal Gas Tax Fund.

The 77 metre clear-span bridge was constructed and assembled on the Highway 1 median, minimizing impacts to Trans-Canada Highway 1 users.

The bridge was successfully lifted into place on October 21, 2018 (while everyone went to bed after the municipal elections).