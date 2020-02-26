BC Epilepsy Society Calls on BC Government to Step Up

Vancouver – The BC Epilepsy Society is calling on the government of British Columbia and the Ministry of Health to step up and support the more than 40,000 British Columbians living with epilepsy.

Currently, 3 out of every 4 British Columbians are being sent out of province for epilepsy brain surgery and in 2019 the British Columbia Ministry of Health cut funding for British Columbia’s one and only neuropsychiatrist attached at the epilepsy clinic.

In response to the ongoing crisis, the government of British Columbia allocated a negligible $1.79 per person for 2020 to support programs and services that are desperately needed to save lives.

Without greater investment from government and recognition of this crisis, the number of patients who suffer Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP) will only grow as they die while waiting for treatment.