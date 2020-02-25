UFV Golf – Cascades’ Campbell 17th at The Joust

Abbotsford/California – Daniel Campbell chalked up another top-20 finish at an NCAA Division I tournament as the University of the Fraser Valley men’s golf team wrapped up a 10-day trip through Southern California.

At The Joust at Goose Creek, hosted by California Baptist University at Goose Creek Golf Club in Jurupa Valley, Calif., Cascades senior Campbell carded rounds of 70, 75 and 75 to finish at +10, tied for 17th overall through three rounds.

The par-70 layout proved challenging for the entire field, as individual winner Witchayapat Sinsrang (-2) of the University of Nebraska-Omaha was the lone golfer to finish the tournament under par. Pepperdine’s Joshua McCarthy (+2), Cal Baptist’s James Mackie (+3), Gonzaga’s Matt Ruel (+4) and Seattle University’s Jack Rahon (+4) comprised the rest of the top five.

Campbell, the 2019 Canada West individual champ, was coming off a T-12 finish at The Prestige, hosted by the University of California, Davis last week.

“Plain and simple, he’s one of the best collegiate players anywhere,” Cascades head coach Chris Bertram said of Campbell. “He didn’t have his best stuff all week consistently, but even with his B game, he was still able to show he can play with some of the best players out there.”

As a team, the Cascades finished 10th overall with a team score of +67. Kyle Claggett (+20) finished tied for 54th individually, Zach Olson and Halen Davis (both +22) were T-59, and Wyatt Brook (+24) was T-66.

Nebraska-Omaha (+30), Cal Poly (+39) and Seattle University (+43) finished top-three in the team competition.

“These are learning opportunities against teams we might have been a little bit intimidated of at the start,” Bertram said. “But we’re realizing we’re as good as these teams, and if a few bounces go our way, we’re pretty easily inside the top four or five.”

The Cascades men’s golf team heads stateside for another NCAA D1 tourney in short order – they participate in the Jackrabbit Invitational, hosted by South Dakota State University, at Boulder Creek Golf Club in Boulder City, Nev., March 6-7.