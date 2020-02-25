TWU Spartans Volleyball’ers Named To Canada West All Star Team

Edmonton – Spartans outside hitter Hilary Howe (Calgary) has been named to the Canada West first all-star team, while teammate Avery Heppell (Langley) has been named to the second all-star team.
Both Howe and Heppell played pivotal roles this year for the Spartans women’s volleyball team, as TWU finished with its most successful season ever in 2019-20, compiling a 22-2 overall record and atop the Canada West standings.
Now in her fourth season as a Spartan, Howe continued to show why she plays such an important role for TWU. The Spartans outside ranked second in conference kills-per set (3.95), third in service aces per-set (0.57), while leading TWU with 300 kills. It is the third straight season Howe has been named a conference all-star, having previously been named to the second team (2017-18), and first team twice (2018-19).
Heppell, a third-year middle, also put up tremendous numbers for Trinity Western this season. The Langley, B.C. native ranked second in conference hitting percentage (.348), third in service aces-per set (0.57), while ranking second in team blocks-per set (1.07). This is the second time Heppell has been named a conference all-star, after all-rookie honors in 2017-18.
The No. 1-ranked Spartans continue their conference title defence this week as they host Thompson Rivers beginning Thursday (6 p.m. PT) in the Canada West Semifinals at the Langley Events Centre.
