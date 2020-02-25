Recap Of February 24 Kent Council – 5 Year Financial Plan, Dairy Industry Update

Kent – This is the recap of Kent Council’s meeting for February 24.

Proposed 5-Year Financial Plan Presentation

Following two open houses held on February 12 and 13, Council received the presentation of the proposed five-year financial plan without requesting any changes. After Council received the presentation, the proposed five-year financial plan received three readings. Operating highlights for the 2020 budget include:

Improving sidewalk wheelchair letdowns;

Approximately 15 km of drainage maintenance proposed for portions of the Westlin Ditch, Callendar Ditch, McCallum Ditch, Hogg Slough, Mountain Slough 1 and Agassiz Ditch;

$27,500 for Grant-In-Aid program; and

Continued improvements to municipal facilities including the Municipal Hall, Community Recreation and Cultural Centre and Ferny Coombe Pool.

Council thanked those that attended the open houses and complimented staff’s efforts to create a clear and concise presentation.

View the full presentation of the proposed five-year financial plan.

Electrical Box Wrap at Highway 9 and Morrow Road

At the Regular meeting of February 10, 2020, Council supported wrapping the traffic control box at the corner of Highway 9 and Morrow Road (in front of A&W). As Council reviewed the suggested imagery, it was requested that staff bring back a report with an example of what a photo of Mt. Cheam or a field of corn would look like on the box.

Council received a report with proofs provided by Marcom Signs and Graphics and approved the electrical box to be wrapped in an image of a corn crop and blue sky. The District is working with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to share the wrapping cost, and work is anticipated this Spring.

Sustainability and the Dairy Industry

Council received a delegation from Mr. Holger Schwichtenberg, chair of the BC Dairy Association, detailing the importance of building consumer relationships.

The BC Dairy Association is responsible for mentorship, marketing and education related to dairy production in the province. The Ministry of Agriculture hosts an annual event, Every Chef Needs a Farmer, Every Farmer Needs a Chef, joining agriculture producers from across BC with chefs to discuss common goals and objectives related to food. Common themes note that the public wants to know more about where their food comes from, who made it (can it be traced), how it was made, and is it sustainable. It is becoming increasingly important that farmers from all agricultural sectors be able to answer questions about Green House Gas (GHG) emissions and their carbon footprint. Mr. Schwichtenberg concluded his presentation noting it is important that farmers leave the land better than they found it and understand that farming and the environment are not mutually exclusive.

Mayor to attend Sasquatch Days

Mayor Pranger will be attending the opening procession parade, Sasquatch Dance and VIP Paddle at Sasquatch Days as hosted by the Sts’ailes and Village of Harrison Hot Springs on June 27, 2020.

The two-day intercultural event includes friendly competition between numerous war canoe race clubs from across the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and United States. There will also be a salmon barbecue, artisan vendors, cultural activities and entertainment.

RCMP “Recognizing Excellence” Awards Ceremony

Deputy Mayor Spaeti will be attending the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment “Recognizing Excellence” Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Chilliwack Arts and Cultural Centre beginning at 6:00 pm.

The evening recognizes RCMP Officers, operational support staff and volunteers who have provided excellent service to the communities of the Upper Fraser Valley, including members of the public who have assisted RCMP throughout the year.