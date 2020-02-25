Prostate Cancer Support Group Chilliwack – March 5

Chilliwack – The next meeting of the Prostate Cancer Support Group Chilliwack will be on Thursday, March 5th at the Mt Cheam Lion’s Club Hall at 7:00 PM.

The speaker will be Sherry Hunt from InspireHealth who will be talking about the appropriate and recommended physical activity during and after cancer treatment. Open discussion to follow.

There will also be an opportunity to discuss Prostate issues and visit with a number of PC survivors after the presentation. Coffee and refreshments will be available and everyone is welcome.

Any questions, call Dale (604) 824-5506 or Marc (778) 255-2544.