Chilliwack Chiefs 2019-2020 Awards Ceremony – FULL VIDEO BROADCAST

Posted By: Don Lehn February 25, 2020

Chilliwack – For the first time in the 30 years history, the Chilliwack Chiefs held their annual award ceremony on TV. It was live streamed on Monday night and the video is courtesy of 4 The Win Media. The Video starts about 29 minutes into the video.

