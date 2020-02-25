Chilliwack Chiefs 2019-2020 Awards Ceremony – FULL VIDEO BROADCAST

Chilliwack – For the first time in the 30 years history, the Chilliwack Chiefs held their annual award ceremony on TV. It was live streamed on Monday night and the video is courtesy of 4 The Win Media. The Video starts about 29 minutes into the video.

So proud of our team for pulling off a fantastic first-ever live @Chiefs_Hockey awards show broadcast, our sixth event in four days! If you missed tonight’s show, you can watch it here courtesy of 4 The Win Media: https://t.co/48to3lJr3r 🏆 #ChiefsHockey pic.twitter.com/75q5KUsEfn — Desmond Devnich (@DesmondDevnich) February 25, 2020