New Case of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Fraser Health Region – Cases Connected

Fraser Health – “We are announcing a seventh case of COVID-19 in B.C. The person affected was in close contact with the previously reported sixth case announced on Feb. 20, 2020. Both cases remain in isolation at home with support and monitoring from public health teams.”

And with that joint statement, Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, the sixth and seventh BC cases of the virus have been publicly reported.

However, the exact whereabouts and names have not been released. There are reports that both recently visited Iran.

“The individual has been confirmed positive based on BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) testing. The individual is male, in his 40s and lives in the Fraser Health region.

“The BCCDC is now officially authorized for COVID-19 testing by the National Microbiology Laboratory (NML) and therefore samples no longer require further confirmation by the NML in Winnipeg.

“Fraser Health is actively investigating and close contacts have been identified and contacted by public health officials. Those who may be at risk are now in isolation for 14 days and are being actively monitored for symptoms daily.

“Of these seven cases, the first case has recovered, as indicated by the resolution of symptoms, followed by two successive negative test results 24 hours apart.

“Anyone who is concerned they may have been exposed to, or are experiencing symptoms of, COVID-19 should contact their primary care provider, local public health office or call 811. Translation services for 811 are available in more than 130 languages.”