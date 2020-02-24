Heritage Abbotsford Celebrates Heritage Week with New Digital Content

Abbotsford – Heritage Abbotsford Society is celebrating BC Heritage Week by launching a new website along with the first components of a planned regional heritage mapping project, all in an effort to make Abbotsford’s story easier to access for the general public.

The Society, now in its 51st year, wants to put heritage front and centre in Abbotsford.“For the app, we have crossbred two of our popular walking tour offerings with our Built Heritage components” said Christina Reid, the Society’s Executive Director.

Users can install the free download to their mobile devices to find out what tours, photos, and historic local businesses and attractions are nearest to them.

Heritage Abbotsford used this app to take people on their Historic Downtown-and Matsqui Village guided walking tours, and showcasing the history in their immediate surroundings.

To use the app, download the OnThisSpot app on Google Player the App Store.You can visit the websites at www.heritageabbotsford.ca and www.tretheweyhouse.ca