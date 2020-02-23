TWU Sports Saturday – 7 Medal Haul In Track, Men’s Hockey Fill The Net On The Island

Track and Field

Saskatoon – It was record-breaking day several times over for Trinity Western’s men’s and women’s track and field teams, as the Spartans won seven medals and set four records on the second and final day of the Canada West Championships Saturday at the Saskatoon Fieldhouse.

Amongst TWU’s gold-medal winners Saturday were Praise Olatoke (Glasgow, Scotland) in the 60m, Mowa Adeleye (Calgary) in triple jump, David Boyd (Victoria) in pole vault, Ethan Foster (Langley, B.C.) in the heptathlon and the men’s 4x200m team. Nick Colyn (Langley) earned a silver medal in the 1500m and Giovanni Hernandez (Tepic, Mexico) took silver in pole vault.

TWU’s men’s team finished third overall with 101 points. The Spartans women’s team finished sixth with 50.5 points.

Coming off a silver-medal winning effort in Friday’s 300m final, Olatoke got the party started for the Spartans by winning the 60m in a Spartans record time of 6.81. Olatoke broke his own previous TWU record of 6.82, which he ran twice earlier this year.

Olatoke’s gold medal saw the Spartans capture the Canada West 60m title for the second year in a row after Kenny Blackman Jr. (Surrey, B.C.), who finished sixth in Saturday’s final (6.92), won in 2019.

Shortly after Olatoke’s win, the first-year Foster broke TWU’s heptathlon record by winning gold with 4807 points. Foster’s victory was capped by a stirring solo run in the 1000m that saw him finish first in 2:42.97. The 841 points he garnered in the 1000m marked the most points accumulated by any individual in a single event in this year’s heptathlon. Foster’s heptathlon record broke the previous mark of 4742, which Cale Hernandez set by winning the Canada West Championship in the very same building Feb. 27, 2016.

After Foster, it was Adeleye getting in on the podium-topping performances, winning the triple jump with a season’s best mark of 12.12m. Adeleye defended her Canada West title, having also won the triple jump competition in 2019. Her mark on Saturday was just one centimeter behind her personal best.

Chronologically on Saturday, it was the Spartans men’s 4x200m team winning next as they made TWU history, winning gold in the event for the first time ever with a time of 1:28.34. The quartet of Ben Tjernagel (New Westminster, B.C.), Romain Tourvieille de Labrouhe (Richmond, B.C.), Blackman Jr. and Olatoke ran a season’s best time to win the event, with Olatoke picking off two runners over the final 200 metres to nab his second gold medal of the day.

Then, it was Colyn putting together a record-setting run of 3:51.82 to win silver in the 1500m. Colyn broke a six-year-old TWU record which was previously held by Declan White, who ran a time of 3:51.89 (converted mile) Feb.16, 2014.

Rounding out the day in the final event of the competition was Boyd winning in pole vault, as he crushed the TWU record with a clearance of 5.15m. After Boyd became the only remaining athlete in the competition, he put the bar to 5.07m to attempt to take the Spartans record from current teammate Giovanni Hernandez (Tepic, Mexico), who had set it at 5.06m earlier this year. Boyd broke the record and then went on to push the record to 5.15m. Hernandez took the silver with a clearance of 4.70m.

TWU SPARTANS MEDALS (10)

MEN (8)

Gold (4): Praise Olatoke (60m), David Boyd (Pole Vault), Ethan Foster (Heptathlon), Men’s 4x200m

Silver (3): Nick Colyn (1500m), Giovanni Hernandez (Pole Vault), Praise Olatoke (300m)

Bronze (1): Nick Colyn (3000m)

WOMEN (2)

Gold (2): Mowa Adeleye (Triple Jump), Grace Konrad (300m)

TWU RECORDS (5)

60m – Praise Olatoke – 6.81

300m – Grace Konrad – 38.93

1500m – Nick Colyn – 3:51.82

Pole Vault – David Boyd – 5.15m

Heptathlon – Ethan Foster – 4807 points

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

MEN

1. Calgary Dinos, 132 pts.

2. Saskatchewan Huskies, 122

3. Trinity Western Spartans, 101

4. Manitoba Bisons, 86

5. Alberta Golden Bears, 78

6. Regina Cougars, 53

7. Victoria Vikes, 44

8. Lethbridge Pronghorns, 37

WOMEN

1. Saskatchewan Huskies, 142.5 points.

2. Calgary Dinos, 128

3. Alberta Pandas, 122

4. Regina Cougars, 75

5. Manitoba Bisons, 51

6. Trinity Western Spartans, 50.5

7. Lethbridge Pronghorns, 38

8. Victoria Vikes, 30

CW CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS

TWU RESULTS

DAY 2

MEN

60m

Preliminaries

1st – Praise Olatoke – 6.89Q

3rd – Kenny Blackman Jr. – 6.93Q

9th – Ben Tjernagel – 6.97

23rd – Nathaniel Savage – 7.33

Final

1st – Praise Olatoke – 6.81*

6th – Kenny Blackman Jr. – 6.92

600m

20th – Joel Perriard – 1:25.21

24th – Kaelan House – 1:27.59

26th – Sam Prevost – 1:30.19

1500m

2nd – Nick Colyn – 3:51.82*

15th – Josh Woolgar – 4:02.12

Pole Vault

1st – David Boyd – 5.15m*

2nd – Giovanni Hernandez – 4.70m

5th – Zach Augenstein – 4.50m

6th – Chris Weiss – 4.40m

7th – Glen Johnson – 4.25m

9th – Dominic Luccock – 4.25m

11th – Evan Castellani – 3.95m

Triple Jump

4th – Denzel Brown – 14.25m

Heptathlon

1st – Ethan Foster – 4807 points*

4th – Dominic Luccock – 4460 points

8th – Evan Castellani – 3923 points

11th – Chris Weiss – 3359 points

60m Hurdles

6th – Chris Weiss – 9.33

7th – Dominic Luccock – 9.36

8th – Ethan Foster – 9.60

9th – Evan Castellani – 9.65

Pole Vault

1st – Christ Weiss – 4.42m

1st – Ethan Foster – 4.42m

3rd – Dominic Luccock – 4.32m

11th – Evan Castellani – 3.02m

1000m

1st – Ethan Foster – 2:42.97

5th – Evan Castellani – 2:57.79

10th – Dominic Luccock – 3:19.12

— Chris Weiss – DNF

4x200m

1st – 1:28.34 – Kenny Blackman Jr., Ben Tjernagel, Romain Tourvieille de Labrouhe, Praise Olatoke

WOMEN

600m

10th – Cassidy Hutchison – 1:37.83

1500m

6th – Jen Kits – 4:47.78

19th – Joanna Williams – 4:58.94

20th – Maddie Gibson – 5:00.72

22nd – Christina Sevsek – 5:04.21

23rd – Natalia Wazny – 5:06.41

24th – Jouen Chang – 5:07.39

25th – Rachel Ward – 5:18.52

Triple Jump

1st – Mowa Adeleye – 12.12m

7th – Alleyah Hinds – 11.18m

4x200m

6th – 1:45.44 – Nikita Bradshaw, Rachel Jerome, Mowa Adeleye, Grace Konrad

DAY 1

MEN

300m

Preliminaries

3rd – Praise Olatoke – 34.99Q

10th – Romain Tourvieille de Labrouhe – 35.92

17th – Luke Chalk – 37.11

19th – Sam Prevost – 37.84

Final

2nd – Praise Olatoke – 34.16

1000m

15th – Joel Perriard – 2:33.37

20th – Kaelan House – 2:42.97

3000m

3rd – Nick Colyn – 8:22.02

14th – Josh Woolgar – 8:55.09

60m Hurdles

Preliminaries

6th – Ben Montgomery – 8.80Q

7th – David Boyd – 7.78q

10th – Nathaniel Savage – 9.16

Final

4th – David Boyd – 8.60

7th – Ben Montgomery – 8.87

Long Jump

13th – Denzel Brown – 6.16m

Heptathlon

Through Four Events

2nd – Ethan Foster – 2610 pts

3rd – Dominic Luccock – 2595 pts

9th – Evan Castellani – 2266 pts

11th – Chris Weiss – 1947 pts

60m

2nd – Ethan Foster – 7.37

4th – Chris Weiss – 7.41

6th – Evan Castellani – 7.42

9th – Dominic Luccock – 7.53

Long Jump

1st – Ethan Foster – 6.50m

2nd – Dominic Luccock – 6.42m

3rd – Chris Weiss – 6.37m

13th – Evan Castellani – 5.32m

Shot Put

1st – Dominic Luccock – 12.07m

6th – Chris Weiss – 10.85m

7th – Ethan Foster – 10.76m

9th – Evan Castellani – 10.74m

High Jump

2nd – Ethan Foster – 1.80m

4th – Dominic Luccock – 1.77m

9th – Evan Castellani – 1.71m

— Chris Weiss – NH

WOMEN

300m

Preliminaries

2nd – Grace Konrad – 39.60Q

Final

1st – Grace Konrad – 38.93*

1000m

5th – Jennifer Kits – 2:55.70

8th – Cassidy Hutchison – 3:02.01

9th – Rachel Ward – 3:16.28

3000m

8th – Joanna Williams – 10:26.00

9th – Jouen Chang – 10:36.37

11th – Christina Sevsek – 10:51.29

14th – Natalia Wazny – 11:01.09

15th – Maddie Gibson – 11:13.65

60m Hurdles

Preliminaries

6th – Mowa Adeleye – 8.61Q

Final

5th – Mowa Adeleye – 8.62

Long Jump

6th – Rachel Jerome – 5.56m

Pole Vault

5th – Ana Fonseca Moreno – 3.31m

11th – Maddie Li – 3.01m

Pentathlon

6th – Nikita Bradshaw – 3136 pts

60m Hurdles

8th – 9.73

High Jump

5th – 1.53m

Shot Put

4th – 10.25m

Long Jump

5th – 5.09m

800m

7th – 2:38.69

4x800m

6th – 10:13.26 – Christina Sevsek, Maddie Gibson, Rachel Ward, Joanna Williams

Men’s Hockey

Trinity Western’s men’s hockey team scored five goals for the second consecutive night as they defeated the Vancouver Island Mariners 5-2 Saturday at the Nanaimo Ice Centre.

TWU (19-3-0-1) had goals from five different goal scorers, as Evan Last (Surrey, B.C.), Hayden Guilderson (Chilliwack, B.C.), Dustin Deugau (Calgary), Logan Casavant (Melfort, Sask.) and Josh Sylvain (Girouxville, Alta.) all scored for the defending champion Spartans.

MHKY | @TrinityWestern’s men’s hockey team scored five goals for the second consecutive night as they defeated @VIUHockey 5-2 on the road Saturday! https://t.co/SFtNnRBds5 — TWU Spartans (@TWUSpartans) February 23, 2020

In scoring a goal and assist, forward Evan Last (Surrey, B.C.) moved into first in BCIHL scoring with 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) in 22 games. Spartans teammate Logan Casavant (Melfort, Sask.) also potted two points, and now sits second in league scoring with 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists).

TWU goaltender Lucas Mills (Burnaby, B.C.) stopped 24 of 26 Mariners shots for his league-leading 11th win of the season. He sits two wins up of Vancouver Island (11-8-0-2) goaltender Jeremy Balyk for the lead (9). Balyk stopped 32 of 37 TWU shots for the Mariners, as his record drops to 9-5-0-0.

Joe Lech and Adam Morton scored the lone Mariners goals.

Last scored the opening goal for TWU less than five minutes into the game, beating Balyk to make it 1-0. After the majority of the rest of the first period went scoreless, Guilderson scored his ninth of the season with 50 seconds left to make it 2-0.

Vancouver Island then responded at the 6:29 mark of the second period, as Lech beat Mills to cut the Mariners deficit in half. Less than nine minutes later TWU responded, as defenceman Deugau scored off a Josh Bruce (Surrey, B.C.) feed to regain the Spartans two-goal lead.

Into the third period the Mariners again responded, with defenceman Morton scoring near the midway mark of the frame to make it 3-2 TWU. Casavant would score a power play goal at 9:15 to make it 4-2, before the Spartans closed out the win with a Sylvain goal with 6:52 left to cap the scoring and lift the Spartans to the 5-2 win.

TWU finished 1-for-1 on the man advantage, while Vancouver Island’s powerplay was 0-for-1.