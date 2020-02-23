TWU Sports Saturday – 7 Medal Haul In Track, Men’s Hockey Fill The Net On The Island

Track and Field
Saskatoon – It was record-breaking day several times over for Trinity Western’s men’s and women’s track and field teams, as the Spartans won seven medals and set four records on the second and final day of the Canada West Championships Saturday at the Saskatoon Fieldhouse.
Amongst TWU’s gold-medal winners Saturday were Praise Olatoke (Glasgow, Scotland) in the 60m, Mowa Adeleye (Calgary) in triple jump, David Boyd (Victoria) in pole vault, Ethan Foster (Langley, B.C.) in the heptathlon and the men’s 4x200m team. Nick Colyn (Langley) earned a silver medal in the 1500m and Giovanni Hernandez (Tepic, Mexico) took silver in pole vault.
TWU’s men’s team finished third overall with 101 points. The Spartans women’s team finished sixth with 50.5 points.
Coming off a silver-medal winning effort in Friday’s 300m final, Olatoke got the party started for the Spartans by winning the 60m in a Spartans record time of 6.81. Olatoke broke his own previous TWU record of 6.82, which he ran twice earlier this year.
Olatoke’s gold medal saw the Spartans capture the Canada West 60m title for the second year in a row after Kenny Blackman Jr. (Surrey, B.C.), who finished sixth in Saturday’s final (6.92), won in 2019.
Shortly after Olatoke’s win, the first-year Foster broke TWU’s heptathlon record by winning gold with 4807 points. Foster’s victory was capped by a stirring solo run in the 1000m that saw him finish first in 2:42.97. The 841 points he garnered in the 1000m marked the most points accumulated by any individual in a single event in this year’s heptathlon. Foster’s heptathlon record broke the previous mark of 4742, which Cale Hernandez set by winning the Canada West Championship in the very same building Feb. 27, 2016.
After Foster, it was Adeleye getting in on the podium-topping performances, winning the triple jump with a season’s best mark of 12.12m. Adeleye defended her Canada West title, having also won the triple jump competition in 2019. Her mark on Saturday was just one centimeter behind her personal best.
Chronologically on Saturday, it was the Spartans men’s 4x200m team winning next as they made TWU history, winning gold in the event for the first time ever with a time of 1:28.34. The quartet of Ben Tjernagel (New Westminster, B.C.), Romain Tourvieille de Labrouhe (Richmond, B.C.), Blackman Jr. and Olatoke ran a season’s best time to win the event, with Olatoke picking off two runners over the final 200 metres to nab his second gold medal of the day.
Then, it was Colyn putting together a record-setting run of 3:51.82 to win silver in the 1500m. Colyn broke a six-year-old TWU record which was previously held by Declan White, who ran a time of 3:51.89 (converted mile) Feb.16, 2014.
Rounding out the day in the final event of the competition was Boyd winning in pole vault, as he crushed the TWU record with a clearance of 5.15m. After Boyd became the only remaining athlete in the competition, he put the bar to 5.07m to attempt to take the Spartans record from current teammate Giovanni Hernandez (Tepic, Mexico), who had set it at 5.06m earlier this year. Boyd broke the record and then went on to push the record to 5.15m. Hernandez took the silver with a clearance of 4.70m.
TWU SPARTANS MEDALS (10)
MEN (8)
Gold (4): Praise Olatoke (60m), David Boyd (Pole Vault), Ethan Foster (Heptathlon), Men’s 4x200m
Silver (3): Nick Colyn (1500m), Giovanni Hernandez (Pole Vault), Praise Olatoke (300m)
Bronze (1): Nick Colyn (3000m)
WOMEN (2)
Gold (2): Mowa Adeleye (Triple Jump), Grace Konrad (300m)
TWU RECORDS (5)
60m – Praise Olatoke – 6.81
300m – Grace Konrad – 38.93
1500m – Nick Colyn – 3:51.82
Pole Vault – David Boyd – 5.15m
Heptathlon – Ethan Foster – 4807 points
FINAL TEAM STANDINGS
MEN
1. Calgary Dinos, 132 pts.
2. Saskatchewan Huskies, 122
3. Trinity Western Spartans, 101
4. Manitoba Bisons, 86
5. Alberta Golden Bears, 78
6. Regina Cougars, 53
7. Victoria Vikes, 44
8. Lethbridge Pronghorns, 37
WOMEN
1. Saskatchewan Huskies, 142.5 points.
2. Calgary Dinos, 128
3. Alberta Pandas, 122
4. Regina Cougars, 75
5. Manitoba Bisons, 51
6. Trinity Western Spartans, 50.5
7. Lethbridge Pronghorns, 38
8. Victoria Vikes, 30
QUOTABLE
Shane Wiebe – TWU Head Coach
TWU RESULTS
*Spartans Record
DAY 2
MEN
60m
Preliminaries
1st – Praise Olatoke – 6.89Q
3rd – Kenny Blackman Jr. – 6.93Q
9th – Ben Tjernagel – 6.97
23rd – Nathaniel Savage – 7.33
Final
1st – Praise Olatoke – 6.81*
6th – Kenny Blackman Jr. – 6.92
600m
20th – Joel Perriard – 1:25.21
24th – Kaelan House – 1:27.59
26th – Sam Prevost – 1:30.19
1500m
2nd – Nick Colyn – 3:51.82*
15th – Josh Woolgar – 4:02.12
Pole Vault
1st – David Boyd – 5.15m*
2nd – Giovanni Hernandez – 4.70m
5th – Zach Augenstein – 4.50m
6th – Chris Weiss – 4.40m
7th – Glen Johnson – 4.25m
9th – Dominic Luccock – 4.25m
11th – Evan Castellani – 3.95m
Triple Jump
4th – Denzel Brown – 14.25m
Heptathlon
1st – Ethan Foster – 4807 points*
4th – Dominic Luccock – 4460 points
8th – Evan Castellani – 3923 points
11th – Chris Weiss – 3359 points
60m Hurdles
6th – Chris Weiss – 9.33
7th – Dominic Luccock – 9.36
8th – Ethan Foster – 9.60
9th – Evan Castellani – 9.65
Pole Vault
1st – Christ Weiss – 4.42m
1st – Ethan Foster – 4.42m
3rd – Dominic Luccock – 4.32m
11th – Evan Castellani – 3.02m
1000m
1st – Ethan Foster – 2:42.97
5th – Evan Castellani – 2:57.79
10th – Dominic Luccock – 3:19.12
— Chris Weiss – DNF
4x200m
1st – 1:28.34 – Kenny Blackman Jr., Ben Tjernagel, Romain Tourvieille de Labrouhe, Praise Olatoke
WOMEN
600m
10th – Cassidy Hutchison – 1:37.83
1500m
6th – Jen Kits – 4:47.78
19th – Joanna Williams – 4:58.94
20th – Maddie Gibson – 5:00.72
22nd – Christina Sevsek – 5:04.21
23rd – Natalia Wazny – 5:06.41
24th – Jouen Chang – 5:07.39
25th – Rachel Ward – 5:18.52
Triple Jump
1st – Mowa Adeleye – 12.12m
7th – Alleyah Hinds – 11.18m
4x200m
6th – 1:45.44 – Nikita Bradshaw, Rachel Jerome, Mowa Adeleye, Grace Konrad
DAY 1
MEN
300m
Preliminaries
3rd – Praise Olatoke – 34.99Q
10th – Romain Tourvieille de Labrouhe – 35.92
17th – Luke Chalk – 37.11
19th – Sam Prevost – 37.84
Final
2nd – Praise Olatoke – 34.16
1000m
15th – Joel Perriard – 2:33.37
20th – Kaelan House – 2:42.97
3000m
3rd – Nick Colyn – 8:22.02
14th – Josh Woolgar – 8:55.09
60m Hurdles
Preliminaries
6th – Ben Montgomery – 8.80Q
7th – David Boyd – 7.78q
10th – Nathaniel Savage – 9.16
Final
4th – David Boyd – 8.60
7th – Ben Montgomery – 8.87
Long Jump
13th – Denzel Brown – 6.16m
Heptathlon
Through Four Events
2nd – Ethan Foster – 2610 pts
3rd – Dominic Luccock – 2595 pts
9th – Evan Castellani – 2266 pts
11th – Chris Weiss – 1947 pts
60m
2nd – Ethan Foster – 7.37
4th – Chris Weiss – 7.41
6th – Evan Castellani – 7.42
9th – Dominic Luccock – 7.53
Long Jump
1st – Ethan Foster – 6.50m
2nd – Dominic Luccock – 6.42m
3rd – Chris Weiss – 6.37m
13th – Evan Castellani – 5.32m
Shot Put
1st – Dominic Luccock – 12.07m
6th – Chris Weiss – 10.85m
7th – Ethan Foster – 10.76m
9th – Evan Castellani – 10.74m
High Jump
2nd – Ethan Foster – 1.80m
4th – Dominic Luccock – 1.77m
9th – Evan Castellani – 1.71m
— Chris Weiss – NH
WOMEN
300m
Preliminaries
2nd – Grace Konrad – 39.60Q
Final
1st – Grace Konrad – 38.93*
1000m
5th – Jennifer Kits – 2:55.70
8th – Cassidy Hutchison – 3:02.01
9th – Rachel Ward – 3:16.28
3000m
8th – Joanna Williams – 10:26.00
9th – Jouen Chang – 10:36.37
11th – Christina Sevsek – 10:51.29
14th – Natalia Wazny – 11:01.09
15th – Maddie Gibson – 11:13.65
60m Hurdles
Preliminaries
6th – Mowa Adeleye – 8.61Q
Final
5th – Mowa Adeleye – 8.62
Long Jump
6th – Rachel Jerome – 5.56m
Pole Vault
5th – Ana Fonseca Moreno – 3.31m
11th – Maddie Li – 3.01m
Pentathlon
6th – Nikita Bradshaw – 3136 pts
60m Hurdles
8th – 9.73
High Jump
5th – 1.53m
Shot Put
4th – 10.25m
Long Jump
5th – 5.09m
800m
7th – 2:38.69
4x800m
6th – 10:13.26 – Christina Sevsek, Maddie Gibson, Rachel Ward, Joanna Williams
Men’s Hockey
Trinity Western’s men’s hockey team scored five goals for the second consecutive night as they defeated the Vancouver Island Mariners 5-2 Saturday at the Nanaimo Ice Centre.
TWU (19-3-0-1) had goals from five different goal scorers, as Evan Last (Surrey, B.C.), Hayden Guilderson (Chilliwack, B.C.), Dustin Deugau (Calgary), Logan Casavant (Melfort, Sask.) and Josh Sylvain (Girouxville, Alta.) all scored for the defending champion Spartans.
In scoring a goal and assist, forward Evan Last (Surrey, B.C.) moved into first in BCIHL scoring with 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) in 22 games. Spartans teammate Logan Casavant (Melfort, Sask.) also potted two points, and now sits second in league scoring with 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists).
TWU goaltender Lucas Mills (Burnaby, B.C.) stopped 24 of 26 Mariners shots for his league-leading 11th win of the season. He sits two wins up of Vancouver Island (11-8-0-2) goaltender Jeremy Balyk for the lead (9). Balyk stopped 32 of 37 TWU shots for the Mariners, as his record drops to 9-5-0-0.
Joe Lech and Adam Morton scored the lone Mariners goals.
Last scored the opening goal for TWU less than five minutes into the game, beating Balyk to make it 1-0. After the majority of the rest of the first period went scoreless, Guilderson scored his ninth of the season with 50 seconds left to make it 2-0.
Vancouver Island then responded at the 6:29 mark of the second period, as Lech beat Mills to cut the Mariners deficit in half. Less than nine minutes later TWU responded, as defenceman Deugau scored off a Josh Bruce (Surrey, B.C.) feed to regain the Spartans two-goal lead.
Into the third period the Mariners again responded, with defenceman Morton scoring near the midway mark of the frame to make it 3-2 TWU. Casavant would score a power play goal at 9:15 to make it 4-2, before the Spartans closed out the win with a Sylvain goal with 6:52 left to cap the scoring and lift the Spartans to the 5-2 win.
TWU finished 1-for-1 on the man advantage, while Vancouver Island’s powerplay was 0-for-1.
