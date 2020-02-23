Milton D. Morrow on CPR In Agassiz – Kent 125 Podcast

Kent – During the District of Kent’s 125th anniversary, Milton Morrow, as part of the Agassiz-Harrison Museum’s Speakers’ series talks about growing up in the Agassiz area and his work with Canadian Pacific Railway. Note: Mr. Morrow makes references to North Bend (see map), an area just north of Boston Bar, BC.

At approximately the 27 minute mark of this podcast you can hear the train going past the museum/train station. A fitting hello from the railway that he worked for over many decades.

Special thanks to the museum’s Lindsay Foreman and Luke Kelly for making the Speakers’ series available to all.

FVN thanks John Henry Oliver for his contribution.