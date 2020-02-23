Cultus Lake Volunteer Fire Department Complete Wall Centre Stair Challenge in Honour of Connor Sloan

Vancouver/Cultus Lake – Congratulations to the Cultus Lake Volunteer Fire Department for completing the Wall Centre stair challenge in honour of Connor Sloan.

Sloan was the young Cultus Lake firefighter who lost his battle with depression in 2019. That FVN story is here.

From The Facebook update – “Held annually for the past 19 years, the BC Lung Association’s Climb the Wall stair-climb fundraiser helps fund vital lung patient support programs, research and advocacy initiatives across the province.

This year, however, the event has additional meaning, providing a special occasion for local firefighters to come together in tribute to Cultus Lake firefighter Connor Sloan, a young man lost in December 2019.

At Climb the Wall on February 23, firefighters compete in their own dedicated category for fastest climb time wearing full protective gear and breathing apparatus – no easy feat when you consider that means hauling an extra 50 pounds up all 48 storeys to the top of the Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre.”

Photos Courtesy Audra Coton and the Facebook page can be found here.