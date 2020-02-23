Chiefs Blast Langley 7-0 – Retain Home Ice In Round One of Playoffs vs Surrey (VIDEO) Tickets Available Monday

Posted By: Don Lehn February 23, 2020

Chilliwack – After a Sunday matinee, the Chilliwck Chiefs win 7-0 over Langley and secure home ice in Round 1 of play offs. Game 1 next Friday night (February 28) at the Chilliwack Coliseum at 7pm. Tickets on sale Monday at Noon. The opponent will be the Surrey Eagles.

The Chiefs finish the season in second place in the Mainland Division ( last time before realignment next year) with a 26-21-5-6 record (63 points).

