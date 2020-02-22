UPDATE – Arson Charges Laid One Year After Fire At Mission Canadian Tire

Mission – FEBRUARY 22 2020 UPDATE – Mission RCMP have recommended arson charges, over one year after a suspicious fire at Mission’s Canadian Tire.

From their release:

“Mission RCMP Serious Crime Unit have conducted an intense and thorough investigation” into the blaze, which occurred on Jan. 30, 2019. As a result, charges of Arson with disregard for human life under the Criminal Code have been laid against 26-year-old Quince Chalifoux.

“Sometimes an investigation that is complex like this can take time to deal with. There is a lot of evidence to manage and process,” said Cpl. Nathan Berze of the Mission RCMP.

“We want to make sure all of our ducks are in a row before we bring a case like this before Crown Counsel and the courts. The Serious Crime Unit did an excellent job in solving this crime and bringing the investigation to a successful conclusion.”

ORIGINAL STORY FEBRUARY 1, 2019 – Mission RCMP are seeking witnesses for a suspicious fire that generated inside the Mission Canadian Tire Store on London Avenue.

On Wednesday evening (January 30th, sometime after 6PM), Police were called to the Canadian Tire on London Avenue for a report of a fire inside the store. There were no injuries but the store was significantly damaged. The fire is believed to be suspicious and the Mission RCMP have opened an active investigation.

The Police are requesting that if anyone was in the area of Canadian Tire between 6PM and 7PM during the time of the fire and has dash cam footage, to forward it to the Mission RCMP Detachment. Anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area during the time of the fire are also urged to come forward with information.