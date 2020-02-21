Chilliwack Physiotherapist Charged With Sex Offenses – RCMP Seek More Info

Chilliwack – On Wednesday February 12, 2020, a man employed as a physiotherapist at a Chilliwack health clinic appeared in court to answer sexual assault charges.

Sanjay Amrutkar, 38, of Chilliwack, was arrested without incident, for offences dating from August and September 2019, which are alleged to have occurred while working as a physiotherapist. Mr. Amrutkar is charged with two counts of sexual assault and is released from custody pending a court date in March 2020.

“Our investigators are aware that there may be other victims who have not reported an encounter to police,” says Constable Jennifer Thomson of Chilliwack RCMP. “To further our investigation we encourage those persons to contact police.”

If you have any information or believe you or someone you know may have been a victim, you are urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).