Chiefs Honour Long-time Chilliwack Linesman Devon Sephton – Sunday February 23

Chilliwack – On Sunday, February 23 prior to the start of the Chilliwack Chiefs’ final game of the 2019-20 regular season, the Chiefs will honour retiring linesman Devon Sephton. Sephton, a veteran of officiating in British Columbia, began working with Chilliwack Minor Hockey in 1998. An above minor linesman since the 2006-2007 season, he has officiated the Cyclone Taylor Cup in 2012 and 2013, the Keystone Cup in 2014, the Western Canadian Championship in Penticton in 2017, the RBC Cup in Chilliwack in 2018, and the BCHL Road Show in Kitimat just this month, plus six of eight seasons of playoff games in the British Columbia Hockey League including five league finals, and five years in the WHL. He also currently serves as a HCOP clinic instructor and High-Performance Officiating Supervisor and Assigner.

Join the Chilliwack Chiefs as they host the Langley Rivermen on Fan Appreciation Day, presented by Mountain Pacific Mechanical, Sunday, February 23 at 2:00pm, featuring a special pre-game ceremony for retiring Chilliwack linesman Devon Sephton. Tickets are available online at www.chilliwackchiefs.net or at the Chilliwack Coliseum.