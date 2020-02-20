UFV Golf – Campbell Ties for 12th at The Prestige

La Quinta, Calif. – Men’s Golf: Campbell ties for 12th at The Prestige

Daniel Campbell had a solid showing on behalf of the University of the Fraser Valley men’s golf team at The Prestige Individual Invitational, held at Coral Mountain Golf Club in La Quinta, Calif. this week.

In a tournament that featured athletes from some of the biggest programs in the NCAA Division I ranks, Cascades senior Campbell finished at three under par over three rounds, good for a share of 12th place.

The reigning Canada West individual champion was steady throughout – he opened with an even-par 72 during Monday’s opening round, and improved each day from there, firing a 71 on Tuesday and a 70 on Wednesday to close out the event.

Jackson Markham of Southern Methodist University took the title, shooting rounds of 64, 64 and 72 to finish at -16, two strokes better than Pepperdine’s Derek Hitchner. Barclay Brown of Stanford (-12), Leon D’Souza of USC (-10) and Shane Muldowney of tourney host University of California, Davis (-9) rounded out the top five.

COMPLETE LEADERBOARD

“Daniel played really well,” UFV assistant coach Aaron Pauls said. “The first couple days he hit the ball really well and it was just the matter of a few putts. He had a mix of birdies and bogeys on the front nine on Wednesday, but I walked the back with him, and he hit every green and had birdie putts on every hole. There were only a handful of guys who posted a lower score than Daniel did on Wednesday, so two-under was a really good round.”

The balance of the UFV contingent included Zach Olson (+7, 24th place), Kyle Claggett (+16, T-28), Wyatt Brook (+18, 30th) and Halen Davis (+25, 32nd).

“Zach played well,” Pauls said. “He just had three holes over his 54 where he was 10 over par. He had a double (bogey) his first day, a quad on his second day, and a quad on the third day. It was just a matter of 15 minutes each day where he lost track a little bit.

“It was a learning experience for our guys. It’s always a bit challenging feeling like you belong in a tournament like this. Understanding you can beat some of these guys – or a lot of these guys – is a big thing. This tournament is really big for us that way – getting some reps in, believing you can compete, and taking that into our team event coming up.”

The Cascades men’s golf team continues its Southern California tour with The Joust at Goose Creek, hosted by another NCAA D1 program, California Baptist University. After a practice round Sunday, teams play 36 holes Monday and 18 on Tuesday at Goose Creek Golf Club in Jurupa Valley, Calif.