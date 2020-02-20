UPDATE – District of Kent Celebrating 125 Years of Incorporation in 2020

The District of Kent will be celebrating 125 years of incorporation in 2020. In recognition of this milestone, activities are being planned throughout the year. This page will be updated with information as it becomes available. You can also stay up to date by following Agassiz Homecoming 2020 on Facebook.

An Open Letter to District of Kent Residents:

2020 is the 125th Anniversary of the incorporation of the District of Kent in 1895. A few years ago the Mayor and Council created a sub-committee of the Parks & Recreation Committee to plan activities and events over the twelve months of 2020 to celebrate our special year. Many activities are being planned such as, a Settlers Tea at the “Old Agassiz Place” (Schwichtenberg’s farm); a possible Big Band era Concert; reviving the “Taste of Agassiz” food event; hosting a combined churches Open-air Service in Pioneer Park; having the Mayor & Council do a heritage council meeting in full period-costume; having Street Art in the form of banners; doing Heritage Walking Tours and so much more.

We also hope to do a legacy project incorporating First Nations theme and design.

The premier event will be the Community Homecoming on the long weekend of July 31, August 1 & 2 of 2020.

The activities will include a Social & Entertainment evening on the Friday, a Dinner Dance on Saturday evening, and a possible Pancake Breakfast on Sunday morning – all taking place in the Ag Hall (we will also have some camping spaces available for visitors). So many people coming back home for the special homecoming event went to school here, so we asked the High School to host an Open House on Saturday afternoon. There will be pictorial displays at the Dinner Dance and non-stop visiting.

To purchase tickets for the Dinner Dance or RV reservations contact: agassizhomecoming@gmail.com

It takes a community to celebrate our 125th Anniversary and it takes a community to put it all together!

Organizers are doing all that we can to let the current and former residents of Agassiz, Harrison Mills, Seabird Island, Sts’ailes and others know what is happening.

We are putting out a call for volunteers to assist us. Do you have some time? If you can help at one event over the course of the year that would be great – if you can help at with more of our activities that would be much appreciated also.

We are a team of “Agassiz boosters” who value our heritage and also want to celebrate what this little town has become in 2020.

For Volunteering or general information call: Bev Kennedy 604-796-2459

For general Homecoming info: vedmondson@shaw.ca

Looking forward to 2020!

Bev Kennedy Chair, 125th Anniversary Planning Sub-Committee District of Kent Parks, Recreation & Trails Committee

Agassiz Homecoming

A community reunion is planned for the August long weekend.

Friday July 31: Social and entertainment at the Agricultural Hall

Saturday August 1: Dinner and Dance at the Agricultural Hall, tours and displays at Agassiz Elementary Secondary School and historic displays at the Bella Vista Room (Agassiz Museum).

Sunday August 2: Pancake breakfast at the Pavilion, fun golf event at the Sandpiper Golf Course and free concert in Pioneer Park.

Reservations are now being accepted for the Dinner and Dance, and RV parking onsite at the Agricultural Grounds can now also be reserved for up to a maximum of seven nights beginning Wednesday, July 29 through noon on Wednesday, August 5.

Email the Kent 125 Anniversary Committee to receive your registration flyer with full details of camping costs, ticket prices and accepted payment methods.