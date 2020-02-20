City Of Chilliwack Proposal For One Way Along One Block Of Victoria Avenue – Would Affect Party In The Park, Alano Club, Business Centre

Chilliwack – This week, Chilliwack City Council publicly floated an idea that Council direct staff to consult the Downtown Business Association and properties on Victoria Avenue about the proposal to convert Victoria Avenue between Young Road and Nowell Street from a two traffic to one-way traffic and converting the parking stalls on the south side from parallel to angle parking.

The agenda info can be found here starting on page 25.

It looks good on paper until you look at possible impacts. While the angle parking would echo what is found on Mill Street, the BIA and the City will take into account the impact on local business and one non profit. That being the Chilliwack Alano Club ( The other being a men’s only recovery house next to the Alano).

Three times a day, some 20 – 40 vehicles use the street parking and adjacent business centre parking for meals at the Alano Club as well as 12 step and other community meetings.

The businesses affected include a pawn shop, the business centre ( as mentioned), the proposed back side to the Paramount Seniors Complex (where the Paramount Theatre once stood) and the Rendezvous Restaurant.

The change to the traffic pattern may be considered as negative by some property owners in the Downtown. A communication and consultation strategy, utilizing the BIA organization is recommended.

Don Lehn, VP of the Chilliwack Alano Club said this was news to the board, however they will wait for the BIA to contact them.

To make the proposed changes for the lowest cost, on a trial basis, the proposed budget of $16,500 based on the estimated cost of median removals, signs, road marking changes, and flexible delineators to create the desired change to the road configuration.

Additional costs to install new concrete curb and sidewalk along with associated drain agerevisions to make the changes on a permanent basis and provide opportunity for beautification on the curb bulges would be an additional $26,000. This will be included in the 2021 budget if the trial project is successful.

The Alano has asked the City in the past, to improved the crumbling sidewalk in front of the Alano Club as it is a pooling hazard after rain and snow events, as well as a stumbling hazard for seniors.

Then there is the always thorny issue of parking during the four Friday’s in July for Party In The Park.

Again, this is still in the early proposal stage.