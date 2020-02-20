chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn (+Interview: Diane Janzen of Chilliwack Community Services at candidate launch event, at the Twisted Thistle Restaurant & Bar) : February 20, 2020 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Headline news most affecting Chilliwack this week:
– Pipeline protests rock the country, including Chilliwack!
– Rapid Transit for the Fraser Valley, delivered in the Speech from the Throne!
– A Flock of Dead birds, in Yarrow! And
… Are you getting tingly? Rumblings of next provincial election in the air!
News Director: Don Lehn
Interview: Diane Janzen of Chilliwack Community Services with chillTV News Director Don Lehn at candidate launch event, at the Twisted Thistle Restaurant & Bar!
