Langley Township – Enhanced Online System Makes it Easier to Stay Active

Langley – From swimming and skating lessons, to art classes, day camps, and opportunities to interact with Langley’s history, it will soon be easier to find and register for recreation and cultural programs and activities in the Township of Langley.

A new user-friendly online registration system is being launched on Tuesday, February 25 at tol.ca/recregister. Through the new system, residents will log in using their email address, and will no longer need to remember pin numbers or barcodes.

Guests will be able to search all offerings using categories including age, location, and keyword to find programs and activities that best suit their interests and abilities, and add them to their personal calendar so they never miss a session. Users can also register in advance for drop-in programs and classes, and will be able to efficiently navigate the system from phones, tablets, and computers.

“With hundreds of classes, programs, and activities available at community, recreation, and cultural centres throughout the Township, there is a lot to choose from when it comes to getting fit, staying active, and attending events in our communities,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Christine Blair. “It is important that our recreation and cultural activities are easy to find and register for, and this new system will provide an enhanced customer experience.”

The public can begin searching for programs and viewing activities in the new system on Tuesday, February 25, and will be able to register for spring programs and summer camps, starting Tuesday, March 3 at 9:00am.

Thursday, February 20 will be the last day to register online for spring break camps and winter programs ending on March 29, using the current online RecExpress system. After that, residents can continue to register for those March programs and camps over the phone or in person at any Township community, cultural, or recreation centres.

For more information and details on how to register for the new online system, visit tol.ca/newrecregister.