Chilliwack – On Tuesday, Chilliwack City Council awarded the contract for the fabrication and installation of the Vedder Roundabout artwork.

The piece was designed by Squiala First Nation Chief David Jimmie and Bonny Graham, Coast Salish artist, in consultation with the Stó:lō Nation Chiefs Council and Ts’elxwéyeqw Tribe.

To learn more, visit https://www.chilliwack.com/main/page.cfm?id=2882.