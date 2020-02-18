BC Provincial Budget – Any Transit Goodies For The Fraser Valley?

Victoria – BC Finance Minister Carole James introduced a balanced budget on Tuesday but it won’t have a lot of new spending. Which has Fraser Valley political pundits scratching their chins after last weekend’s hint in the Throne Speech.
That was for some form of rapid transit into the Valley, perhaps to YXX (Abbotford Airport).
Jordan Bateman – VP, Independent Contractors & Businesses Association posted to Twitter his “coles notes”:
