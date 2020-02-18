BC Provincial Budget – Any Transit Goodies For The Fraser Valley?

Victoria – BC Finance Minister Carole James introduced a balanced budget on Tuesday but it won’t have a lot of new spending. Which has Fraser Valley political pundits scratching their chins after last weekend’s hint in the Throne Speech.

That was for some form of rapid transit into the Valley, perhaps to YXX (Abbotford Airport).

Jordan Bateman – VP, Independent Contractors & Businesses Association posted to Twitter his “coles notes”:

The 2020/21 #BCBudget #bcpoli:

💰⬇️ Surplus down

💸⬆️ Taxes up

💸⬆️ Debt up

🚨⬇️ Contingency down

🏠🔨⬇️ Housing starts down 22%

🏠💵⬆️ Housing costs up

🌱🐌 Economic growth slowing

🙊😶 Silent on small business tax & red tape concerns

💣🔥 Affordability bomb lit — Jordan Bateman (@jordanbateman) February 18, 2020

The Budget 2020 – Is available here.

It’s Budget Day in BC! Today you will see our plan to keep BC moving forward by investing in your priorities: affordability, services and programs, and opportunities for everyone. #BCBudget — Carole James (@carolejames) February 18, 2020